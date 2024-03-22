© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The human body is made for movement! Simple ideas to get us moving more

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode A More Walkable World.

Human bodies thrive in motion. So what happens when we sit all day? And what's the secret to breaking this habit? Ideas on moving more with special guests from the Body Electric series.

About Keith Diaz

Keith Diaz is a certified exercise physiologist and Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. He is Director of the Exercise Testing Laboratory at the Center for Behavioral Cardiovascular Health. Diaz partnered with Body Electric to conduct a study with 20,000 participants.

About Vybarr Cregan-Reid

Vybarr Cregan-Reid is a professor of English & Environmental Humanities at the University of Kent. He is the author of Primate Change: How the World We Made is Remaking Us about how our modern lifestyle is changing the human body.

About Laine Nooney

Laine Nooney is an assistant professor of Media Industries at New York University, specializing in historical, cultural, and economic analysis of the video game and computer industries. They are the author of The Apple II Age: How The Computer Became Personal.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
See stories by Katie Monteleone
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour