© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retirement crisis is growing says BlackRock CEO

Published March 26, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

Larry Fink, CEO of the influential investment firm BlackRock, has warned global leaders of a growing retirement crisis in his annual letter to shareholders. Fink says a rapidly aging population is putting serious pressure on social systems meant to support retirees and, in turn, putting more pressure on the working-age population.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” dives into the numbers behind the warning. He joins host Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.