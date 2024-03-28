The National Association of Realtors agreed to pay a $418 million settlement and change the way its members charge commission.

A federal jury ruled last year that the NAR conspired to inflate costs in the housing market.

What could that mean for the way that homes are bought and sold in the U.S.?

Today, On Point: This attorney’s ideas could change how you buy and sell your home.

Guests

Robert A. Braun, partner in the antitrust practice group at Cohen Milstein.

Doug R. Miller, attorney at Miller Law PLLC. Executive director of Consumer Advocates in American Real Estate (CAARE).

Also Featured

Theresa Hatton, CEO of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®.

Roberta Baldwin, realtor in North Jersey with 29 years of real estate experience.

