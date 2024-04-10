© 2024 New England Public Media

Wondering what to do with your eclipse glasses? Here's how to donate them for reuse

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 10, 2024 at 4:49 PM EDT
The Adams family watches the eclipse in Houlton Maine, on April 8, 2024.
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
The Adams family watches the eclipse in Houlton Maine, on April 8, 2024.

It's estimated that millions of people in the U.S. watched the eclipse this week. That means there are a lot of leftover eclipse glasses. And instead of tossing them into the garbage, they can be reused.

GoGo Refill, located in South Portland and Brunswick, is collecting glasses to send to Eclipse Glasses USA, which in turn distributes them to people throughout the world to use at future events. GoGo Refill owner Laura Marston said they're collecting glasses at both locations through Sunday and already have more than 250 pairs.

"We approach every event with the same lens, if you will pardon the pun, to see how we can reduce waste," Marston said.

The glasses' cardboard frames can also be recycled after cutting out the lenses, but reusing is considered more ecological.
