Wondering what to do with your eclipse glasses? Here's how to donate them for reuse

It's estimated that millions of people in the U.S. watched the eclipse this week. That means there are a lot of leftover eclipse glasses. And instead of tossing them into the garbage, they can be reused.

GoGo Refill, located in South Portland and Brunswick, is collecting glasses to send to Eclipse Glasses USA, which in turn distributes them to people throughout the world to use at future events. GoGo Refill owner Laura Marston said they're collecting glasses at both locations through Sunday and already have more than 250 pairs.

"We approach every event with the same lens, if you will pardon the pun, to see how we can reduce waste," Marston said.

The glasses' cardboard frames can also be recycled after cutting out the lenses, but reusing is considered more ecological.

