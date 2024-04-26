'Dead Boy Detectives' is a rollicking supernatural mystery set in Netflix's 'Sandman' universe

Netflix’s new show “Dead Boy Detectives,” centers on two boys who died in the 1900s and now solve crimes involving ghosts, demons, witches and more. Working with a living psychic who can actually see and hear them, they’re always trying to stay one step ahead of Death herself, who seeks to cart them off to their final rest.

We discuss the latest spin-off in author Neil Gaiman’s extensive “Sandman” universe with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

