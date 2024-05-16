© 2024 New England Public Media

UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy appointed to anti-death penalty commission

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:58 PM EDT
Chancellor Dannel Malloy speaks at Minsky Hall in Orono during the 2024 State of the University Address for the University of Maine.
Adam Küykendall
/
University of Maine
Chancellor Dannel Malloy speaks at Minsky Hall in Orono during the 2024 State of the University Address for the University of Maine.

International panel devoted to ending capital punishment has appointed University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy to its leadership team.

Based in Madrid, the International Commission Against the Death Penalty advocates against capital punishment across the world. The commission and the UMaine System announced Malloy's appointment as a commissioner on Thursday. While serving as governor of Connecticut in 2012, Malloy signed into law legislation which abolished capital punishment in the state.

"This has been a life calling," said Chancellor Malloy. "I don’t believe in the death penalty. I didn’t believe it when I was trying murder cases in New York City; [I] didn’t believe it as mayor of Stamford; I didn’t believe in it as the governor of Connecticut; and I don’t believe in it to this day. [My advocacy against the death penalty] is in essence outside of my work [as chancellor], but it is representative of my belief."

The UMaine System hired Malloy in 2019. Malloy said his role as an ICDP commissioner will not interfere with his work as chancellor.

"You should not confuse the two [avenues]," said Malloy. "I enjoy my work [as chancellor]. That’s my full time job, and [I] will continue to do it as long as the trustees want me to do it."

Malloy's contract with the UMaine System is set to expire at the end of the 2025 academic year.

Corrected: May 16, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
An earlier version stated Malloy signed legislation in 2015 to ban capital punishment. The law was actually signed in 2012. Additionally, the University of Maine System has been appropriately capitalized.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
