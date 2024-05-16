UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy appointed to anti-death penalty commission

International panel devoted to ending capital punishment has appointed University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy to its leadership team.

Based in Madrid, the International Commission Against the Death Penalty advocates against capital punishment across the world. The commission and the UMaine System announced Malloy's appointment as a commissioner on Thursday. While serving as governor of Connecticut in 2012, Malloy signed into law legislation which abolished capital punishment in the state.

"This has been a life calling," said Chancellor Malloy. "I don’t believe in the death penalty. I didn’t believe it when I was trying murder cases in New York City; [I] didn’t believe it as mayor of Stamford; I didn’t believe in it as the governor of Connecticut; and I don’t believe in it to this day. [My advocacy against the death penalty] is in essence outside of my work [as chancellor], but it is representative of my belief."

The UMaine System hired Malloy in 2019. Malloy said his role as an ICDP commissioner will not interfere with his work as chancellor.

"You should not confuse the two [avenues]," said Malloy. "I enjoy my work [as chancellor]. That’s my full time job, and [I] will continue to do it as long as the trustees want me to do it."

Malloy's contract with the UMaine System is set to expire at the end of the 2025 academic year.