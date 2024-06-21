How intergenerational “villages” can help with senior loneliness… and foster care

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart

Foster kids need stable housing and caring adults. Elders want to be part of a community. Derenda Schubert finds the answer in intergenerational "villages," where young and old live side-by-side.

About Derenda Schubert

Derenda Schubert is a psychologist specializing in children, families, and developmental disabilities. She is the executive director of Bridge Meadows, a multigenerational housing community.

Previously, she has held several executive leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Associate Director of Training at two of Oregon’s largest child and family mental health agencies. She is an American Leadership Forum Senior Fellow and an Encore Public Voices Fellow.

