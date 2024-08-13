As whooping cough spreads in Connecticut, officials recommend vaccination, antibiotics

Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory infection, is on the rise in Connecticut.

Since January, there have been 111 cases reported as of Aug 13. That’s compared to 11 cases in all of 2023, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH).

Babies under a year old, and adults who are immunocompromised, or have a preexisting condition like asthma, are at higher risk of complications from whooping cough, also known as pertussis, public health officials say. The disease is caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria.

The DPH recommends early treatment with antibiotics for patients presenting at the doctor’s with symptoms. Treatments are also recommended for family members and other close contacts exposed to the illness, especially those who are pregnant or immunocompromised.

The best way to prevent whooping cough is to get vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The DTaP vaccine is recommended for young children, teens, pregnant people and adults who have never received the vaccine.

Local health officials – such as in Stratford – are launching vaccination drives before the school year begins.

“During this back-to-school period, public health departments are recommending that all children get vaccinated for whooping cough, according to immunization schedules,” said Greta Broneill, assistant director, Stratford Health Department. “This recommendation is also being made for infants, all persons 11 - 64 based on medical history, and pregnant women.”

The early symptoms of whooping cough are similar to the common cold, RSV, and COVID-19.

“We urge anyone with pertussis symptoms to speak to their medical provider right away,” Broneill said.

It usually takes 5 to 10 days for symptoms to appear after exposure to the bacteria that cause whooping cough, and sometimes symptoms don't develop for as long as 3 weeks, according to the CDC.

Early symptoms can last for 1 to 2 weeks and include runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever less than 100.4°F, and a mild, occasional cough. Babies may struggle to breathe and many babies with whooping cough don't cough at all. Instead, they may have apnea, life-threatening pauses in breathing.

Later symptoms include rapid and uncontrolled coughing fits that many cause people to make a high-pitched "whoop" when they inhale, vomit during or after coughing fits and have difficulty sleeping at night, struggle to breathe, or fracture their rib.