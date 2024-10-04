Bionic limbs can now feel 'real' thanks to new surgery

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Augmenting Humans.

A new surgery maintains the sensation of limb control after an amputation. When paired with a bionic leg designed by MIT's Hugh Herr, amputees can move and "feel" their limbs like never before.

About Hugh Herr

Hugh Herr is a professor at the MIT Media Lab and co-directs the MIT Yang Center for Bionics where he designs advanced prosthetics and orthoses to improve the quality of life of people with physical challenges.

Herr and his team also design body exoskeletons that allow humans to walk and run faster with less metabolic energy. He has commercialized several of his inventions, including the first robotic ankle offered on a prosthetic leg.

