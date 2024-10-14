Indigenous Peoples' Day: Here’s what’s happening in our region

Dartmouth College students and many other groups are commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day today and throughout the week across New Hampshire, Vermont and beyond.

In the earliest hours of this morning, Indigenous students at Dartmouth gathered and opened the holiday with a drumming circle.

The idea is that, on this day, the voices of Indigenous peoples are heard first on campus.

You can listen to Indigenous students at Dartmouth College share greetings in their languages, here:

- Listen • 1:16

Later today, the Native Americans at Dartmouth student organization will hold a demonstration on the campus green. That starts at 12:30 p.m.

And on Thursday at 8 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host the annual Indigenous Fashion Show, which is co-sponsored by the museum, Native Americans at Dartmouth, Hokupa’a and Native American Program.

The University of Vermont will host several speakers Tuesday to discuss Indigenous models of education as well as honoring First Nations peoples. The latter talk will be given by Huntington resident and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Lakota citizen Lushanya Echeverria.

And today in Maine at the Wabanaki nonprofit Nizebun, the Abenaki First Nations of Odanak and Wôlinak will participate in a Green Corn Ceremony.

The event, which is open to Wabanaki communities and their families, will include drumming, dancing, a potluck and a corn-based dish cookoff.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

