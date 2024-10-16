New Haven plans to make schools cell phone-free beginning in 2025

New Haven Public Schools will implement a new district-wide policy prohibiting the use of cell phones and other devices during the school day.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Superintendent Madeline Negrón visited Barnard Environmental Science & Technology School Wednesday to discuss the plan.

Every day, students will place cell phones in pouches designed to store and lock electronic devices designed by Yondr. They will not be allowed to access them until the end of the school day.

Teachers and students have said using phones in class has caused learning disruptions. They spoke about the negative impacts on students’ education, social interactions, mental health and overall well-being.

“We know that a cell phone-free environment encourages that face to face communication among peers, helping students develop important social skills. And build stronger relationships,” Negrón said.

The cell phone-free policy will be implemented in elementary and middle schools at the start of 2025 and in high schools by the fall. Negrón said the school district has already begun to test out the policy at some schools. She said teachers are seeing a difference in students,

Negrón said the school district will organize focus groups throughout the year to get feedback from parents and students about the policy.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU New Haven Superintendent Madeline Negrón with Mayor Justin Elicker at Barnard Environmental Science & Technology School.

Elicker said the decision to change the policy comes, in part, following the guidance of the Connecticut State Board of Education. In August, the state board released a statement on the impact of social media and cell phones on youth. It suggested that school districts consider changing policies to keep up with emerging technologies.

“The reality is, cell phones, texting, social media apps, create an environment where our kids are not healthy, not productive learners in our schools,” Elicker said.

Elicker said that eliminating the distraction will provide students with a better learning environment. He said it will also help teachers, who will no longer need to worry about confiscating cell phones.

Elicker will ask the Board of Alders to allocate $375,000 in city funds to start the program. The funding will go towards purchasing the Yondr pouches for all New Haven Public Schools.