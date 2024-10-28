Bridgeport Art Trail to highlight heritage in its 16th year

The Bridgeport Art Trail is preparing to celebrate its 16th year in the city on Nov. 7. The art trail, hosted by City Lights, brings together thousands of art lovers and showcases the creative heartbeat of Park City with heritage as one of the main themes.

One of the featured exhibits at the Housatonic Museum of Art, created by artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo, explores the journey of Afro-Caribbeans migrating from the Caribbean to North America and Europe.

This exhibit underscores the significance of today’s political landscape, according to Program Director Suzanne Kachmar.

“We feel that that's an important theme, especially in our political climate right now, when some people are being demonized and publicly ridiculed,” Kachmar says.

The exhibit titled "Our We Journey" features a collection of 61 paintings that chronicle the African American and Caribbean diaspora, with artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo drawing inspiration from Jacob Lawrence's iconic Great Migration series.

1 of 6 — Bridgeport Art Trail Artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo conversing with spectator, Shanice Goff about his work at the Bert Chernow Gallery in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Oct. 23rd, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 2 of 6 — Bridgeport Art Trail Inside look of the Arwe Journey exhibit by Iyaba Ibo Mandingo at the Bert Chernow Gallery in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Oct. 23rd, 2024. This gallery is a featured part of the Bridgeport Art Trail. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 3 of 6 — Bridgeport Art Trail The Circle of Mothers by Iyaba Ibo Mandingo at the Bert Chernow Gallery in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Oct. 23rd, 2024. This sculpture is the center piece of the exhibit and represents the women who are the center of each village and tribe. They also represent the natural elements that guide the spiritual practices of most Native peoples. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 4 of 6 — Bridgeport Art Trail Artist Carlos Biernnay in his studio at Nest Arts Factory in Bridgeport, CT on Oct. 23rd, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 5 of 6 — Bridgeport Art Trail While this piece is unfinished, the woman depicted can be seen on finished works by Carlos Biernnay. The woman represents the woman Biernnay saw in Chile who lost their sight due to police brutality under the dictatorship. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 6 of 6 — Bridgeport Art Trail "Scream and Shout" by Carlos Biernnay at the City Lights Gallery in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Oct. 23rd, 2024. This piece is a direct reflection of how Biernnay felt emotionally with the parallels between the tragedies of 9/11/2001 in the U.S and 9/11/1973 in Chile when the dictatorship was established. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

“This is an ode to Jacob Lawrence, one of my heroes and people I studied when I was studying painting in school,” Mandingo says. “So he did 60 pieces. I did 61 just to sort of challenge the next young person that will come along.”

Among the diverse exhibits, "Nuestras Memorias" by Chilean artist Carlos Biernnay showcases a haunting reflection on the dictatorship in Chile and the enduring impact of the Pinochet regime from 51 years ago.

Kachmar’s personal connection with Biernnay inspired her to share these vital narratives with American audiences and exhibit them at City Lights.

She emphasizes the importance of showcasing this exhibition to illustrate the consequences that can arise when there is not a peaceful transition of power.

Biernnay states that his goal is to evoke a sense of catharsis in the audience with this specific exhibit.

“We want to show the people the pain we suffer in there. We don't want to show anything that can be beautiful or pretty,” Biernnay says. “We want to just show the truth; what does it mean being under that condition of life.”

The Bridgeport Art Trail attracted over 7,000 attendees in 2023, and each year, the number continues to grow, according to Kachmar.

Biernnay and Mandingo express excitement about Bridgeport’s growth as a vibrant art hub and a place where people can gather, share, and appreciate art, much like in Europe and other parts of the world where art is deeply woven into the cultural fabric.

Mandingo notes that Bridgeport, as a rich melting pot of cultures, helps capture this essence by bringing together diverse identities, allowing them to be expressed and shared through art.

“I love that I feel that vibe here in this place, and it's cross cross racial, cross gender, cross age, and in this, that's what our community is,” Mandingo says. “ I don't think you could find a prettier pot than in Bridgeport when it comes to the different ingredients, you know?”