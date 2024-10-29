'Hateful': CT's Puerto Rican community blasts 'floating island of garbage' remarks at Trump rally

Members of Connecticut’s Puerto Rican community — one of the largest in the U.S. — are condemning comments made at a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump, where a comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

Various state lawmakers called the comments hateful and racist.

Connecticut’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus said in a statement that it “unequivocally rejects the hateful and divisive rhetoric that was on display at Madison Square Garden.”

“Unfortunately, the MAGA movement’s racism and xenophobia reached a fever pitch on Sunday during a crude rally at Madison Square Garden,” the group said. “The statements of the former president and his supporters do not constitute politics. They are not arguments made in service of some discernible policy goal, nor are they intended to unify our country for the benefit of American citizens. They are simply hateful. They are racist. They serve to dehumanize and belittle our communities. And they stand in stark opposition to the values taught by the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths — in addition to countless others.”

The group also noted: “Puerto Ricans are citizens of the United States. They serve in our armed forces, they pay taxes and they are our neighbors. They are not garbage.”

Connecticut is home to about 300,000 residents of Puerto Rican descent. The state has the highest percentage of Puerto Ricans per capita of any state in the U.S. — about 8% of Connecticut residents are Puerto Rican. In Connecticut, Puerto Ricans make up the largest Latino group.

Connecticut state Reps. Minnie Gonzalez, (D-Hartford) and Juan Candelaria (D-New Haven) issued a statement on behalf of the Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus in response to the remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the rally in New York City.

“It’s disheartening to see any public figure, especially a comedian with influence, resort to harmful remarks about Puerto Rico and Latin Americans,” they said. “Humor, at its best, challenges and entertains, but it should never cross into disrespect. However, some jokes go beyond satire and cannot be accepted without addressing them, especially if said at a political rally for our nation’s highest office.”

They also noted: “Despite challenges like limited political representation, Puerto Ricans continue to exemplify loyalty and courage, embodying a deep commitment to freedom and democracy.”

In Hartford, leaders of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade said they condemn the "outrageous, racist and misinformed statement about Puerto Rico."

"Shockingly, people choose to speak with ignorance about Puerto Rico, spewing garbage statements," the group said in a statement. "This insult will not diminish who we are or what we represent but should remind us the critical importance of voting on November 5th."

Puerto Rican communities across New England and the rest of the U.S. were also blasting the remarks made at the rally. In Massachusetts, leaders described the comments as offensive and hateful. About 300,000 people in Massachusetts are of Puerto Rican descent. In Holyoke, about half of the city's population is of Puerto Rican descent.

In a rare move late Sunday, the Trump campaign distanced itself from the remarks on Puerto Rico made by Hinchcliffe at the rally at Madison Square Garden.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, was asked about the insult during an appearance in Wausau, Wisconsin.

“Maybe it’s a stupid racist joke, as you said. Maybe it’s not. I haven’t seen it. I’m not going to comment on the specifics of the joke,” Vance said. “But I think that we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing.”

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign released an ad that will run online in battleground states targeting Puerto Rican voters and highlighting the comedian’s remarks. The comments landed Harris a show of support from Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny and prompted reactions from Republicans in Florida and in Puerto Rico.

This story will be updated.

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen and the Associated Press contributed to this report.