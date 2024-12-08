Remembering Angela Alvarez, the oldest to win Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys

(SOUNDBITE OF ANGELA ALVEREZ SONG, "UN NUEVO AMANECER")

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Cuban American singer-songwriter Angela Alvarez has died. Two years ago, she made history as the oldest person to win a Latin Grammy Award for best new artist. She was 95 at the time. Alvarez and her family fled Cuba in the 1960s during the early years of the Castro regime. They settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She took to music early in life. She told Billboard Espanol that two of her aunts taught her how to play the piano and to sing. And whenever there was a family gathering, she enjoyed being the entertainment. Her aunts made dresses for her, and she performed. But Alvarez did not become a professional musician until she was in her 90s, after her grandson - composer and producer Carlos Alvarez - convinced her to give it a try. In her acceptance speech at the Latin Grammys, Alvarez dedicated her award to her beloved Cuba and to those still chasing their dreams, no matter how old.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANGELA ALVAREZ: (Non-English language spoken).

RASCOE: She said, I promise it's never too late. Angela Alvarez died Friday in Baton Rouge. She was 97.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UN NUEVO AMANECER")

ALVAREZ: (Singing in non-English language). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.