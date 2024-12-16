Historic German-language choir in Texas prepares for Christmas concert

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

PATRICK M DAVIS, BYLINE: It's a chilly Monday evening in early December in downtown Austin, Texas. The sound of a harp and violin floated out of the open door of a 19th century brick building.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVIS: Austin Saengerrunde's Damenchor, or women's choir, is holding its final rehearsal for its annual Christmas concert.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HOLLY DALRYMPLE: OK, so if we can hear from Sarah and Anna together at measure nine.

SARAH AND ANNA: (Singing in German).

DAVIS: That's Damenchor conductor Holly Dalrymple directing the choir and musicians.

SARAH AND ANNA: (Singing in German).

DAVIS: While the Maennerchor, or men's choir, will sing at the Concert, too, Damenchor president Danielle Plecash says the Christmas concert is the Damenchor's gift to Austin.

DANIELLE PLECASH: We have a few concerts throughout the year, but the Damenchor really take over managing the Christmas concert. It's a free concert for the public that we put on. And it's just really fun. We spend a lot of time learning the Christmas songs.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We're so happy you're here.

DAVIS: A few days later, the Austin Saengerrunde Hall was packed with an audience of over 300 people. After months of preparation, the night of the Christmas concert is here.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DALRYMPLE: Good afternoon. We're so glad that you joined us this afternoon for our annual Christmas concert. We're going to jump right into some music. This is (speaking German).

AUSTIN SAENGERRUNDE DAMENCHOR: (Singing in German).

DAVIS: The Damenchor and Maennerchor serenade the audience with rich, complex harmonies. Their setlist includes traditional German hymns and compositions by Handel and Brahms.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUSTIN SAENGERRUNDE DAMENCHOR: (Singing in German).

DAVIS: To end the concert, the enthusiastic crowd joins both choirs for a sing-along.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUSTIN SAENGERRUNDE DAMENCHOR AND MAENNERCHOR: (Singing in German).

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in German).

DALRYMPLE: We have a word that we use here that I think encapsulates everything we do, and it's (speaking German). But it means the act of being in community in a kind and warm, receiving place where everybody is a friend. Yes, we come together for the purpose of singing, but that's actually the secondary purpose. It's family and community first. It's a way of being.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUSTIN SAENGERRUNDE DAMENCHOR AND MAENNERCHOR: (Singing in German).

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in German).

DAVIS: For NPR News, I'm Patrick M. Davis in Austin, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUSTIN SAENGERRUNDE DAMENCHOR AND MAENNERCHOR: (Singing in German).

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in German). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

