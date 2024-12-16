© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Biden to designate new national monument at Frances Perkins Center in Newcastle

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published December 16, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST
The Frances Perkins center in June 2023.
Frances Perkins Center
The Frances Perkins center in June 2023.

President Joe Biden plans to designate a new national monument in Newcastle, Maine, honoring Frances Perkins, who was the country's first female cabinet secretary.

Perkins was a key architect of some of nation's most sweeping labor laws and reforms. During her 12 years as Franklin D. Roosevelt's labor secretary, Perkins led the push to standardize the 40-hour work week, to ban child labor and to create a federal minimum wage. She is also credited with helping to establish Social Security.

According to the Biden administration, the president plans to designate the historic Newcastle farm as a national monument during a ceremony at the Labor Department headquarters in Washington on Monday. The homestead is currently owned by the nonprofit Frances Perkins Center.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller