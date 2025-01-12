Sunday Puzzle: Familiar three-word phrases

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar three-word phrase in the form "___ and ___," in which the first and last words start with the letter S.

Ex. Free from danger and injury --> Safe and sound

What "wins the race" in a fable What may break your bones, in a playground saying Kind of pork at a Chinese restaurant Like some perfume ads in a magazine Nickname for the American flag 1970s sitcom starring Redd Foxx Novel by Jane Austen Spotlessly clean Police action that may require a warrant Whiskey drink One of America's third biggest book publishers Pleasantly brief, like a good speech

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from our friend Joseph Young, and it's a numerical challenge for a change. Take the digits 2, 3, 4, and 5. Arrange them in some way using standard arithmetic operations to make 2,025. Can you do it?

Challenge answer: 3^4 X 5^2

Winner: Chris House of Annandale, Virginia

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Think of a well-known international location in nine letters. Take the first five letters and shift each of them 13 places later in the alphabet. The result will be a synonym for the remaining four letters in the place's name. What place is it?

