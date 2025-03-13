Older Vermonters and caregivers rely on adult day programs. Medicaid cuts could jeopardize them

If you’re a new parent trying to get back to work, you know how challenging it is to find affordable day care.

On the other end of the life spectrum, programs that support older adults and provide daytime respite for caregivers are even harder to find.

In Vermont there are only 11, and proposed cuts to Medicaid could exacerbate the shortage.

Kristin Bolton is executive director of Elderly Services Inc. in Middlebury, which runs Project Independence, an adult day program that started more than 40 years ago in a church basement. She says a lot of Vermonters don’t know these programs exist until they need them.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Elderly Services Inc. in Middlebury built this expansive, homey building 20 years ago to house its adult day program. They're currently upgrading energy efficiency components and building an outdoor pavilion.

“When all of a sudden it's time that Mom can't or Dad can't be independent anymore, or your husband or wife or partner is not acting the way they used to, and you feel alone, and the benefit of adult day is it provides a community,” Bolton says.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Wheeled walkers are lined up near the front door of Project Independence, an adult day program in Middlebury.

Bolton says their current facility on Exchange Street in Middlebury was built 20 years ago and specifically designed for their program. It's cheerful and looks like an oversized farmhouse with lots of windows, meeting spaces and a wraparound porch. It’s open 12 hours a day Monday through Friday and currently serves about 150 people a year ranging in age from 50 to 100.

Ron Hallman is one of 60 mostly part-time staff members, and he wears a lot of hats. On a recent Tuesday morning, he greets clients as they're dropped off. “Morning Shirley, welcome!" he calls out.

“Good morning!" Shirley answers.

“How are you today?" Hallman asks loudly as he slowly walks the older woman inside.

“Cold!” she answers, laughing.

While the doors open at 7 a.m., rush hour doesn’t hit until after 8:30 when the first of the organization's fleet of buses arrive. There’s a long line of wheeled walkers near the front door and staff spring into action escorting men and women inside and helping them change out of boots, hang up their outerwear and put on name tags. The morning banter is easy and lighthearted.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Ron Hallman and several other staff members from Project Independence greet participants as they get off the bus on a recent Tuesday morning. The facility provides day time support for older adults from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday.

“Hey Stan! Good morning!”

“Good morning to you!”

“Let’s get your coat off and then we can head to the restroom.”

Most of the regulars begin in the dining room with breakfast. Some linger over coffee and take part in the morning chat while others prefer to work puzzles or relax on their own.

Daily activities vary. This week has a winter carnival theme, and staff are experimenting with non-ice curling and an indoor snowball toss with soft woolly dryer balls instead of snow. There are daily outdoor walks, musical activities, field trips and regular discussion groups.

Diane Whitney says the chance to make friends, enjoy the activities and interact with other people are what brought her to Project Independence more than 10 years ago.

As to what the 78-year-old would be doing if she couldn't take part in the program? “I’d be a shut in," she says, explaining, "I don’t drive and so I depend on my daughter.”

Whitney is one of many who take the bus each day, an unusual service this program offers.

"It's a godsend," she gushes. “I told 'em if I could rename this building I would call it open arms, 'cause you can get a hug whenever you want one.”

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Diane Whitney, who is 78, has been coming to Project Independence for more than 10 years and loves it. Without it, "I'd be a shut in, she says. "I don't drive and I depend on my daughter. ... The bus picks me up and drops me off five days a week and it's wonderful," she says.

Nikki Juvan, age 50, is a teacher in Middlebury. She is also one of an estimated 70,000 unpaid family caregivers in Vermont. Her husband Trent Campbell, 61, has had multiple strokes and needs a lot of help.

She says being able to rely on Project Independence five days a week has been a game changer. “It meant that I could go to work and continue to do my job, knowing that he was being taken care of and also, you know, that he was being engaged with other people.”

The cost for this daily support is $25.76 an hour — more if you use the bus.

Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, doesn’t cover adult day programs. Kristin Bolton says some of their clients pay out of pocket or with long-term care insurance. Veterans are typically covered through the VA.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Chris LaFlam lives in New Haven and comes to Project Independence every day. The 68-year-old had his first stroke in 1996 and another in 2017, which he says caused paralysis and has limited his mobility. He uses a cane, a walker and a mobility scooter to get around. "This gives my wife a break," he says. LaFlam says he appreciates the activities and being able to interact with other people. "It keeps you going — keeps you from sleeping all day."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 79% of Americans who attend adult day programs rely on Medicaid. The Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living, which oversees adult day programs in the state, says 374 people utilized adult day services in Vermont with Medicaid-funded services during the last fiscal year.

They included both low- and moderate-income adults. People like Nikki Juvan's husband, and 80-year-old Maureen Waters.

Waters is widowed, lives alone in Brandon and has problems with her memory. She says coming to Project Independence was her family’s idea, and she started one day a week. Now she attends Monday through Friday and loves it. “I look forward to it,” she says nodding.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Maureen Waters loves to sing. "I came from a big Irish Catholic family and the nuns back in school drilled us with singing. Thanks goodness because now I remember all the hymns, even in Latin!" Waters, who was wearing Irish colors around her neck in a scarf also belted out the Notre Dame fight song.

Asked if it helps being around others who are also dealing with memory loss, she doesn't hesitate, "Yes! You look around and you think, I am not alone. You hear other people’s stories, they’re a lot like yours in many ways and the people who come here are just so nice and friendly. We’re all here for the same reason ... to have the support of the staff and each other. It isn’t easy living alone."

But that support may be in jeopardy. House Republicans in Washington are calling for significant cuts to Medicaid.

Eric Fritz is executive director of The Scotland House, an adult day program in Quechee. He also leads the Vermont Association of Adult Day Services and says every program administrator in the state is worried about potential cuts.

He says federal money makes up half the Medicaid funds adult day programs rely on. “So if all of a sudden those dollars are drastically reduced, there’s no doubt that many of our programs will be in jeopardy of closing."

Nikki Juvan is also worried.

"I've been trying to, like, shield myself from this stuff, but yeah, it's definitely a concern," Juvan says. "There are so many people out there that have spent their lives working hard, and they are going to use up their entire retirement for care, if that's required for them."

Back at Project Independence, the late morning activities are in full swing and staff are leading a jam session in the living room with a banjo.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Participants at Project Independence play maracas and other handheld rhythm instruments during a recent late morning jam session. Staff say music activities are always popular and several are organized each day.

Maureen Waters says the musical activities are her favorite.

“I love to sing,” she says. “Of course, 12 years of Catholic schools, singing in the choir. And I can still remember hymns in Latin."

“Dona, nobis, pacem, pacem," she sings in a soft and quavering voice. "Dona nobis pacem.” Her voice cracks as she finishes. “My voice is better than that,” she says shaking her head.

Then she explains the song’s Latin meaning. “It’s give us peace.”

Something she and others say this place gives them.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.