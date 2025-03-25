After more than 6 decades, rail returns to the South Coast
1 of 8 — 3.png
Travelers board a train at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
2 of 8 — 7.png
Governor Maura Healey, MBTA staff, and local officials cut a ribbon at the Fall River Depot during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
3 of 8 — 6.png
Chris Aguiar stands among the crowd at the Fall River Depot during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
4 of 8 — 5.png
Jennifer Mahar Wing and her son Nathan were on the train from Fall River to East Taunton on the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025. Nathan loves trains and skipped school to be a part of this historic day.
Liz Lerner / CAI
5 of 8 — 2.png
People gather at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
6 of 8 — SouthCoastRailOpeningDay_Healey
Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, and others cut a ribbon at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
7 of 8 — 9.png
People gather at the Fall River Depot stop during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
8 of 8 — 4.png
A group of train enthusiasts sing the "South Coast Rail Song" written by Evan Bouwens (red hat, center) during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
South Coast Rail opened yesterday to much fanfare, more than 65 years after the region lost passenger trains in the 1950s.
Local and state officials, including Governor Maura Healey, rode the lines north from Fall River and New Bedford, and local residents also came to ride or simply take in the historic sight.
Here are photos from the day.
