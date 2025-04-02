Police update timeframe for death of baby found in Manchester pond

A newborn girl found in Manchester's Pine Island Pond last Thursday was likely placed there up to 48 hours prior, according to a new timeline released by the Manchester Police Department.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Peter Marr said authorities need the public’s help investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We’re looking for information from anybody who may have seen somebody discarding an object into the water between March 25 and March 27,” Marr said. “We are also still requesting information about anyone who was pregnant during that time frame, but is no longer and does not have a newborn baby with them.”

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact a dedicated tip line, 603-716-7236, and offering a $2,500 reward for help with the case.

Todd Bookman/NHPR The shoreline of Pine Island Pond in Manchester, N.H.

The pond where the girl’s body was found is located off of Brown Avenue, near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The small park surrounding the pond contains a children’s play area, as well as a pocket of forest popular with dog walkers, leading down to the cold water.

An autopsy on the child, who authorities are calling “Baby Jane Doe,” was performed, but police have released few details about what may have caused her death.

New Hampshire has a Safe Haven law in place, which allows parents to anonymously drop off newborns up to 61 days old, with no risk of criminal liability, at certain locations, including hospitals, police stations and some houses of worship.

“The intent is so that this doesn’t happen,” said Cassandra Sanchez, the Child Advocate for the State of New Hampshire. “And that people reach out when they are in a time of need.”

