© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oceanfront North Hampton estate hits market for $25M

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT
An estate in the Little Boar's Head
Dan Tuohy/NHPR
An estate from 1930 in the Little Boar's Head district of North Hampton is on the market with an asking price of $25 million.

It’s a home fit for a governor — at least, one with very deep pockets.

A summer house in North Hampton built in 1930 for one-term New Hampshire Gov. Huntley Spaulding is hitting the market for an eye-popping asking price of $25 million.

The property features 3-acres of sprawling lawns, panoramic ocean views, and 10 bathrooms. The home is currently owned by Jamee Field Kane and Michael Kane, who leads a property development company based in Portsmouth.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the couple said they performed a major renovation of the colonial revival home at 58 Ocean Boulevard after purchasing it for $3 million in 2010.

(The Kane’s realtor declined to offer a tour to an NHPR reporter, but photos from the listing suggest he would not mind living there.)

The home boasts 8,680 square feet of living space, along with a four-car garage and wine cellar. According to the listing photographs, there’s also a workout room, a greenhouse, and an outdoor children’s play structure with a very sweet looking slide.

The home known as 'Balmoral' sports six bedrooms, a four-car garage and
Dan Tuohy
The home known as 'Balmoral' sports six bedrooms, a four-car garage and a greenhouse.

The couple told the Wall Street Journal that they converted one area of the home into “a gift-wrapping room” with “custom drawers stocked with birthday presents, hostess gifts, wrapping paper and ribbon.”

The home also comes with a name: Balmoral. (If that sounds familiar, it’s also the name of the castle where the Royal Family stays when in Scotland.)

The monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $163,683, according to Zillow, with a $5 million down payment and a 6.5% mortgage rate. Property taxes currently top $72,000.

The $25 million asking price matches the previous record sale price for a single family home in the state, a property in Rye that sold in 2022.

Deal seekers may also take an interest in a neighboring property in North Hampton: At $18.5 million, this estate offers 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a caretaker’s quarters.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman