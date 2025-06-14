Thousands protest at 'No Kings' rallies in dozens of communities across Maine

Organizers in dozens of Maine communities held 'No Kings' protests Saturday. The rallies were planned to coincide with Saturday's military parade in Washington, D.C. in honor of the Army's 250th birthday, which was also Flag Day and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The protests also come on the heels of the Trump administration deploying the National Guard and Marines to quell protests of ICE deportations in Los Angeles.

Jerry Campbell and his sister Leah Campbell said they came out to the Portland protest to show solidarity with immigrants. Their parents emigrated to the U.S. from Canada and were green card holders. Leah Campbell served in the Peace Corps, and Jerry Campbell served in the Navy. He said as a veteran, he’s disturbed to see the military deployed this way.

“The way they're using the military now as a Gestapo state — it shouldn't be that way. We have plenty of police for policing," he said.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree speaks to a crowd of 'No Kings' protestors at a rally in Lincoln Park in Portland on June 14, 2025.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District spoke at the Portland protest, after stopping at several protests throughout southern Maine that morning. In her remarks, Pingree called President Trump a "lawless man" and the thousands of assembled protesters a "crowd of patriots."

“In 1776, we had a Declaration of Independence,” she said. “And some of the reasons we did that is because King George, the king and dictator, was cutting off trade with all parts of the world, was taxing us without consent, was depriving people of a jury trial and transplanting people beyond the seas to be tried for pretend offenses. Does that sound like El Salvador? Guantanamo?”

Pingree implored the crowd to make their voices heard by voting in the midterm elections next year.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public 'No Kings' protestors rally in Lincoln Park in Portland on June 14, 2025.

The Portland protest, which drew thousands, was peaceful, even celebratory at times. Thousands of people flooded the streets around Lincoln Park in downtown Portland, causing police to briefly close off portions of Congress, Pearl, and Federal streets. Attendees chanted, waved signs and sang songs, including “America the Beautiful.”

But two Portland protesters were arrested after a scuffle between a small group of protesters and police on the corner of Congress Street and Franklin Avenue.

"All were encouraged to leave the area or they would be arrested for obstructing a public way," Portland police said in a statement, adding that one woman was arrested for throwing a water bottle at officers and a man was arrested for blowing his airhorn in an officer’s ear.

Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public Portland police pushed back protesters after crowds began to disperse from Lincoln Park in Portland. A Press Herald photographer who was taking photos in the street was shoved by an officer.

Protests elsewhere in the state appeared to be peaceful. In Augusta, about 3,000 people gathered at the State House and later marched across the Memorial Bridge.

Molly White, an organizer with Maine Resist, said many were drawn to the protest after seeing the Trump administration's actions hit close to home.

“I think people think that in Maine it's not going to happen to their neighbors, and now they're seeing it happen to their neighbors,” said White, “and it's disappointing that it takes a teenager getting taken out of school or a father of you know, a pregnant woman who has no other means to support herself … it's sad that it took that, but I think people are finally waking up that these are our community members."

Iselin Bratz / Maine Public Rallygoers outside the State House in Augusta on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Jen Wolfe, a combat veteran, said that protesting is her way of continuing to fight for her country. She said those who serve should be fighting against the administration as well.

“If you are a veteran, you took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, period, end of subject, and that oath never dies,” Wolfe said.

A small group of counterprotesters peacefully demonstrated, with some heckling the crowd. Protest peacekeepers and Augusta police monitored the interactions, and no violence broke out.

Protests also took place across the state, from Presque Isle to York. Turnout ranged from a few dozen to hundreds.

And in Freeport and Bangor, the Maine Republican Party held two events in support of the president’s birthday, the military anniversary, and Flag Day. Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was slated to speak at the Bangor event in the evening.

In Portland, Megan Donahue walked through the crowd wearing an eight foot inflatable unicorn costume. With her was friend Lib Jameson, dressed as the unicorn’s security guard. The pair said they wanted to inject some fun and light into a time when many are feeling despair.

Molly Enking / Maine Public Megan Donahue wears an eight foot inflatable unicorn costume in Portland on Saturday, June 14, 2025. With her was friend Lib Jameson, dressed as the unicorn’s security guard. The pair said they wanted to inject some fun and light into a time when many are feeling despair.

“‘No Kings’ means that we need to be treated fairly honestly, openly and without prejudice. For all people,” said Jameson.

“We have to uphold democracy,” Donahue added.

Donahue said it was only her second protest — she can get uneasy in crowds. But, she said, wearing the costume helps her turn up for her community.

“I am really scared about what's happening in our government. I also believe that kids should have a reason to smile, and people have been smiling, so I appreciate that people have been laughing and smiling [at the costume]. For me, the unicorn is a symbol of happiness. It brightens any dark day,” she said.