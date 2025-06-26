© 2025 New England Public Media

Trump to rescind rule that protects some federal lands from roads, logging

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it wants to do away with a Clinton-era regulation known as the Roadless Rule, which put protections on huge swaths of federal land across the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mary Erickson, retired supervisor of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana, about the future of logging and road building on federal lands.

