Offshore wind contract deadline is Monday, but will anyone sign?

Monday is the signing deadline for the state’s latest round of offshore wind contracts, but it’s unclear if any of the developers selected in September plan to sign.

Three offshore wind projects were selected for contracts, but one company, Vineyard Offshore, has already said it cannot move forward right away. Its selection by Massachusetts depended on Connecticut buying some of the power, and Connecticut chose not to do so.

The uncertainty comes at least in part from President Donald Trump’s opposition to offshore wind and his executive order halting permitting.

Only one of the three wind farms — New England Wind 1, by Avangrid — has all of its permits.

Avangrid declined to comment.

The third project, SouthCoast Wind, may have already signaled it won’t sign a contract.

As first reported in the New Bedford Light, the CEO of SouthCoast Wind, Michael Brown, has said in a court filing that executing a contract may be impossible.

The company tells CAI it plans to issue a statement Monday.

The Healey administration’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs would not comment on the risk that Monday could come and go with no offshore wind contracts signed.

The signing deadline has already been delayed four times.