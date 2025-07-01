Trump's policy bill would eliminate home efficiency incentives

Incentives to help homeowners improve efficiency and save on their power bills would be eliminated under a major policy bill championed by President Trump.

Under the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit would phase out at the end of the year.

That program provides incentives to weatherize homes, install heat pumps or replace hot water heaters and boilers with more efficient models.

"These are things that really end up saving a lot of money in the long term for families. Those credits ending at the end of the year are going to have significant impact," said Anya Fetcher, a federal policy advocate at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

The program allows homeowners to claim a credit of as low as $150 for a home energy audit, up to $2,000 to install a heat pump, water heater or boiler.

Clean energy advocates have campaigned against other provisions in the Republican bill that cut tax incentives to build commercial solar and wind power developments.

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King both voted against the Senate's version of the bill.

In a statement, Collins said her vote was partially motivated by its energy and home efficiency cuts.

Renewable power tax credits "should have been gradually phased out as not to waste the work that has already been put into these innovative new projects and prevent them from being completed," Collins said in a statement.

"The bill should also have retained incentives for Maine families who choose to install heat pumps and residential solar panels." Collins added.