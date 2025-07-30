© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvard freshman whose mezuzah was stolen says Trump's university defunding won't curb antisemitism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

The Trump administration issued a report alleging Harvard University had violated civil rights law, citing an incident in which a religious scroll — known as a mezuzah — went temporarily missing from the doorway of a Jewish student’s dorm room. The police investigated the incident as a “bias crime.”

Sarah Silverman is that student. Silverman says that while Harvard’s reaction was insufficient, the Trump administration’s actions targeting Harvard are not helping.

Silverman talks with host Asma Khalid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom