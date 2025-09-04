Whooping cough cases up in New Hampshire this year

The number of cases of whooping cough in New Hampshire this year are already nearly as high as the total number of cases in 2024.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, there were 69 cases of whooping cough in New Hampshire last year, and as of June 30, the state has already seen 63 cases of the disease, which is also known as pertussis.

Dr. Christine Arsnow of Concord Pediatrics said their organization hasn't seen a lot of pertussis patients so far. Concord Pediatrics requires their patients to get routine immunizations which includes pertussis vaccination.

However, Arsnow said her practice has noticed patients expressing more concern about the pertussis vaccine.

“We still hear parents express concerns, fears, or worries about these immunizations that are very safe, far more than they did several years ago,” Arsnow said.

The CDC recommends pertussis vaccines for infants, children, and adolescents.

Arsnow said people who are pregnant should consider getting the vaccine to keep newborns, who are the most vulnerable, safe.

“The cough can be so severe, and it can cause periods of what is called apnea, where the infant stops breathing, so it can be very dangerous for small babies,” Arsnow said. “It is recommended that pregnant women get the pertussis vaccine with every pregnancy, so that the mom has immunity, and also transmits some of that immunity to the baby.”

The New Hampshire School Nurses Association said they haven't seen many cases yet, though the school year has just started.

