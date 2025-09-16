Art heals: Through The Jingle Dress Project, Navajo artist honors missing and murdered women
Navajo artist and photographer Eugene Tapahe had a dream during the COVID-19 pandemic of women dancing in Yellowstone National Park in jingle dresses, traditional pow wow regalia. From that dream, he started The Jingle Dress Project, photographs of his daughters and two of their friends in various settings, as a gesture of healing and a way to bring attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The exhibit is at the Monroe Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through September 28. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Tapahe and his daughter Dion Tapahe, who appears in the photographs.
