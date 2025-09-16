© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT fall foliage forecast looks colorful, state forester says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:45 PM EDT
FILE: A Dogwood tree shows its fall colors October 16, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A Dogwood tree shows its fall colors October 16, 2024.

Connecticut residents and visitors can expect a typical, vibrant showing from the state’s changing leaves this fall.

“It’s a wonderful time of year,” said Christopher Martin, Connecticut’s state forester and director of forestry at the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

In a Tuesday interview, Martin said the dry end to summer shouldn’t negatively impact the foliage season because of ample rain in the spring growing season.

Martin predicts that “the show will start” in Connecticut’s northeast and northwest corners around mid-October.

“Right around Columbus Day, peak color occurs in the northeast and the northwest hills of Connecticut, and then it will progress through Central Connecticut the third, fourth week of October,” he said. “And then it wraps up in lower Fairfield County, along the coast, [and] the mouth of the Connecticut River about the first, second week of November.”

Martin said autumn is the perfect time for Nutmeggers to “take a pause and just be thankful about where we live and the beauty of it.”

In addition to appreciating the changing colors, Martin said fall also makes for a good time to assess forest health and check trees for invasive pests like the Asian long-horned beetle.

“If you were to come across a tree with a dime-sized hole in it, or, you know, some charismatic beetle that's jet black with white spots and blue feet, that should cause some curiosity and maybe a phone call to some professionals,” he said.

A map with a week-by-week forecast of foliage color progression can be found on DEEP’s website.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky