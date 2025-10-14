© 2025 New England Public Media

What a possible takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery could mean for consumers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

According to The Wall Street Journal, David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount Skydance Corporation, is considering making a second, more aggressive bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment company.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roben Farzad, host of the podcast Full Disclosure, about what this possible takeover could mean for consumers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom