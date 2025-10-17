Trump, the war in Gaza take center stage at NYC mayoral debate

The three candidates for New York City mayor — Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa — sparred over affordability, the war in Gaza and President Trump’s policies on Thursday night at the first mayoral debate of the general election.

Sally Goldenberg, one of the debate moderators and senior New York editor for Politico, joins us to discuss.

