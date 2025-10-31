This CT Day of the Dead parade is honoring people who died in ICE custody

Every year, New Haven’s Day of the Dead parade honors a specific group of the deceased. This Saturday, the parade highlights those who have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

At least 20 people have died in ICE custody so far this year, according to NPR’s recent review of the deaths . That’s the most since 2005. And local immigrant rights leaders are raising awareness.

“This is the time to remember those who have passed away because of the policies of this country towards our community,” said John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Acción ’s lead organizer.

While ULA’s annual Día de los Muertos parade has always honored a group, like the missing students from Ayotzinapa in Mexico , the crowd itself may look different this year. Lugo said more Latinos are worried about going to big gatherings.

“ICE has been very active lately in the streets of Connecticut,” he said. “So I think there is some sense that something can happen, but at the same time, we feel that we should keep going with this tradition.”

Lugo said ULA is hoping allyship will help the parade continue to thrive in these unprecedented times.

“We want to invite as many American citizens, supporters, as possible because that will create some kind of sense of security,” he said.

The parade will feature giant puppets, lanterns and flowers. And it’s officially a quinceañero, celebrating its 15th “birthday” this year.

“I think this is a good opportunity to get more supporters for the immigrant cause because I think, at the end of the day, the policies that this president is implementing are going to affect everybody,” Lugo said.

If you go

Unidad Latina en Acción’s Day of the Dead parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bregamos Theater, 491 Blatchley Ave., New Haven.