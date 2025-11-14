© 2025 New England Public Media

CT Gov. Ned Lamont officially launches bid for third term

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) claps as Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address.
Molly Ingram
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) claps as Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address.

It’s official: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is running for a third term.

Lamont, 71, was expected to make multiple stops across the state on Friday to kick off his campaign.

In his social media launch video, Lamont pitched himself as an experienced leader focused on education, fiscal responsibility and health care.

“When I became governor, I found a state that was in a world of hurt,” Lamont said. “Lurching from deficit to deficit, we were shortchanging education, and our state employees hadn't gotten an increase. Cool kids moved to New York, GE moving to Boston — I said, ‘we're turning around the moving vans. I want you to believe in the state of Connecticut again.’”

Lamont also positioned himself as a foil to President Donald Trump (R).

“Some people don't feel like they belong in Trump’s America,” Lamont said. “They belong in Connecticut.”

Lamont is the first governor to run for a third term since John Rowland (R). His running mate, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), will stay on for a third campaign.

The duo faces a primary challenge from the more liberal state representative Josh Elliot (D-Hamden). The top Republican challengers are State Senator Ryan Fazio and former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

In a statement after Lamont’s announcement, Fazio said it was time for new leadership.

“After two full terms, Governor Lamont has raised taxes and public benefits charges to the point that Connecticut has the third-highest electricity rates and taxes in the country,” Fazio said. “Regular families are struggling to make ends meet. Two terms are enough. It's time for a positive change.”

The Democratic and Republican primaries will be held on Aug. 11.
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
