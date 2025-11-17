© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New documentary looks at Selena, the woman behind the music

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Selena y Los Dinos. (Courtesy of Netflix)
Courtesy of Netflix
Selena y Los Dinos. (Courtesy of Netflix)

It’s been 30 years since the world last saw Selena. The singer was a star on the rise, bringing Tejano music to new audiences with a stage presence that captivated everyone who watched her perform. She was murdered at just 23 years old.

A new documentary, “Selena Y Los Dinos,” looks at the woman behind the music.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Isabel Castro, director of the film.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom