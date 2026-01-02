© 2026 New England Public Media

Senate bills seek to restore some funding to NH colleges and universities

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:50 PM EST
Hamilton Smith Hall at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

New Hampshire’s public colleges and universities could see some state funding restored under two proposed Senate bills.

State lawmakers cut $35 million in higher education funding when they passed the state budget in June. That cut, plus declining enrollment and a drop in federal funding all contributed to tuition increases, staff cuts, and other reductions at state colleges and universities.

One of the proposed bills would give the University System of New Hampshire $300 for each in-state student to reduce tuition increases. That would give USNH about $3 million a year if in-state tuition stays around 10,000 students, as predicted. However, Republican Sen. James Gray of Rochester, the bill’s sponsor, said the per student amount could change, depending on the state of the economy next year.

“There was a fairly substantial cut for this year for next year,” Gray said. “If the economy in the state was doing well, then certainly I want to have a bill that…could mitigate the cuts.”

Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, a Portsmouth Democrat, has proposed giving USNH significantly more, $14 million in total. Her bill would also give the state’s community colleges $3.5 million.

The bills, which would take effect for the 2027 academic year, could face a fight from Republicans in the House, who proposed the $35 million budget cut.

“The resistance to increasing USNH funding was more in the House than it was in the Senate,” Gray said.
