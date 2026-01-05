Former Trump administration officials calls on president to let Venezuelans run their country
Former Trump administration official Elliot Abrams is calling on the President to let Venezuelans run Venezuela.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Abrams. He was a special representative for Venezuela during President Trump’s first term, and during the 1980s, he served as an assistant secretary of state under former President Ronald Reagan. Now he’s a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
