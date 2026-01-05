© 2026 New England Public Media

New Haven police chief out amid theft allegations, mayor says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM EST
Updated January 5, 2026 at 9:07 PM EST
FILE: New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson (then Assistant Chief) at a press conference in New Haven Town Hall on June 28, 2022.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson (then Assistant Chief) at a press conference in New Haven Town Hall on June 28, 2022.

New Haven's police chief abruptly stepped down Monday amid allegations of theft and misuse of public funds, city officials announced.

Chief Karl Jacobson admitted on Monday to stealing money from a city fund that the department uses to pay informants who provide confidential information to identify criminal activity and help solve crimes, Mayor Justin Elicker said at a press conference. Officials did not disclose how much money may have been taken.

Jacobson couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

“To say that this news is a shock is an understatement,” Elicker told reporters. “It's a shock to me. It’s a shock to the command staff. It’s a shock to the men and women of the police department. It’s a shock to the New Haven community. It's a betrayal of public trust. No one is above the law.”

After the department had flagged irregularities regarding Jacobson’s use of the fund, assistant chiefs on Monday morning confronted the chief, who admitted to taking the funds for personal use, Elicker said.

The chief administrator’s office and Elicker were alerted to the news Monday.

Jacobson submitted his paperwork to retire on Monday, shortly before a meeting Elicker scheduled in which he said he had planned to place the chief on administrative leave.

Elicker said he’s been in touch with the state’s attorney’s office, which is in contact with state police as they determine next steps regarding a criminal investigation.

City officials say so far they're not aware that others were involved in the theft.

David Zannelli, an assistant chief, has been named acting chief. Zannelli, who has been with the force since 2008, described Monday as an "incredibly challenging day" and noted that police officials acted immediately once they learned of the fund irregularities.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Jim Haddadin and Eric Aasen contributed to this report.
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
