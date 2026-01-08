New specialty license plate passes Cape and Islands as most popular

If you drive anywhere in Massachusetts you probably have noticed a new blue specialty license plate showing up on many cars and trucks.

The plate with a depiction of 13 stars and the date 1776 commemorates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and Massachusetts' role in it.

"The Registry of Motor Vehicles designed the plate to celebrate America's independence and specifically Massachusetts role in the birthplace of American liberty," said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.

And she said the plate has caught the imagination of many drivers.

"It is absolutely wildly popular, she said, citing the unique blue background with the white and red lettering. "It's a wonderful way to celebrate Massachusetts history. We get about 1,500 to 1,800 requests a week for a plate."

About 1,700 drivers on Cape Cod have requested the special plates so far. The town of Barnstable leads the way with 362; there are 240 in Falmouth and 188 in Sandwich.

Statewide, the 250th anniversary plate has surpassed the Cape and Islands plate as the most popular specialty plate.

There are roughly 32,000 Cape and Islands plates statewide and 46,000 of the 250th anniversary plates which have been available since last May. The Cape and Islands plate was first introduced nearly 30 years ago.

Specialty license plates cost an additional $40 above the regular $60 fee.

For more information, visit the Registry of Motor Vehicles website at mass.gov.

