Today is the Smithsonian's deadline to give thousands of documents to the White House

The White House says the Smithsonian Institution must submit materials about current and upcoming exhibitions and events for a review that will determine whether they express "improper ideology."

In an open letter posted online , the White House says Tuesday is the deadline for eight Smithsonian Institution museums to submit documentation about current and upcoming exhibitions and programs. The letter says that federal funds for the Smithsonian's $1 billion budget depends on the institution fulfilling the terms of an executive order issued by President Trump last March, in which he stipulated the removal of "improper ideology" in the museums' offerings.

The stakes for this deadline are potentially enormous. The letter, sent by the White House on Dec. 18 to the Smithsonian Institution's secretary, Lonnie G. Bunch III, says, "As you may know, funds apportioned for the Smithsonian Institution are only available for use in a matter consistent with Executive Order 14253, 'Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,' and the fulfillment of the requests set forth in our Aug. 12, 2025 letter ."

Last August, the White House called for a "comprehensive internal review" of the Smithsonian museums. The first eight museums to be reviewed include the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian.

The review process was ostensibly slowed down by the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history and what the White House has called "ongoing staffing transitions at the Smithsonian." Initial correspondence between the White House and the Smithsonian had been signed by White House aides Lindsey Halligan, Vince Haley and Russell Vought. Halligan's attention was largely elsewhere for months after she was appointed by Trump to be U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia . The Dec. 18 letter was signed by Haley and Vought.

The Smithsonian submitted some documents in September, but the White House says it hasn't provided any other documentation since then. The Smithsonian declined to comment to NPR

The December letter further states: "We write this follow up letter with particular urgency and concern that the museums of the Smithsonian Institution be well positioned to play an important role during the historic yearlong celebration of our Nation's 250th birthday that is fast approaching. We wish to be assured that none of the leadership of the Smithsonian museums is confused about the fact that the United States has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world. The American people will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America's founding or otherwise uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history, one which is justifiably proud of our country's accomplishments and record."

According to the Smithsonian's charter , all of its museums and research centers are meant to be run independently of the federal government. The Smithsonian is overseen by Secretary Bunch, with oversight provided by a board of regents, which includes the vice president, the chief justice and other members appointed by Congress.

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story.

