Somali-American state lawmaker won't run for re-election, citing 'persistent racism, harassment'

State Rep. Deqa Dhalac of South Portland has announced that she will not seek re-election to the Maine Legislature.

In a press release, she said she has experienced "persistent racism, harassment and threats that reflect a broader national pattern targeting Black and Brown elected officials."

"These dangers are real and carry heavy emotional and physical consequences not only for those serving, but for their families as well," she said.

Her announcement comes amid repeated calls by Maine Republicans for her to resign from the Appropriations Committee. She previously worked for Gateway Community Services, a health care company that is under scrutiny for alleged MaineCare fraud.

Dhalac is one of the first Somali-Americans elected to the Maine Legislature. She previously served as the mayor of South Portland.