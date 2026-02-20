Police investigating Pawtucket shooting seize weapons and ammunition from Maine storage locker

nvestigators seized weapons and ammunition on Wednesday from a storage unit in Maine, which they say was owned by the suspect in the mass shooting at the David M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.

Roberta Dorgan killed their ex-wife and son , and wounded three others, at a high school hockey game on Monday before taking their own life.

Maine Police and the FBI executed search warrants on the suspect’s apartment and work locker on Wednesday. They seized a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition from a storage unit in Brunswick, Maine, according to Pawtucket police. Investigators also found personal identification documents, a handgun frame and mail addressed to the suspect.

The suspect worked at the nearby General Dynamics-Bath Iron Works shipyard , the company said earlier this week. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said Dorgan still traveled to attend their son’s hockey games, so their appearance at the Lynch arena on Monday didn’t raise any alarms among the other family members in attendance.

Dorgan purchased both of the guns used in the shooting, according to police – a Sig Sauer .357 in West Warwick in 2019 and a Glock 10MM in Florida in 2021.

Police recognize ‘courageous citizens’

The day after the shooting, officials lauded bystanders who confronted the shooter.

“We also want to recognize the remarkable bravery of the Good Samaritans who stepped in without hesitation, placing themselves in harm’s way to stop that shooter,” Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said at a press conference.

On Wednesday, Pawtucket police said it was Michael Black, Robert Rattenni, and Ryan Cordeiro who “bravely subdued the suspect.”

Black said he rushed the shooter and got his left hand caught in the chamber of their gun. Then two others joined him. The shooter was able to eventually pull out a second gun and they died from a self-inflicted gunshot in front of the “Good Samaritans.”

“They exemplified model citizen behavior and true bravery in the face of danger,” Pawtucket police said in a press release.

Police also said Chris Librizzi and Glenn Narodowy, both retired Warwick firefighters and EMTs, and nurse Maryann Rattenni rendered first aid in the aftermath of the shooting.

This story was originally published by Ocean State Media. It was shared as part of the New England News Collaborative.

