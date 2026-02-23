88.5 NEPM, Classical NEPM, WAMH and WNNZ FM are currently off the air due to winter storm related power outages at our transmitter site. We're working to get them back online as soon as possible. You can still listen at nepm.org, classicalnepm.org and in the NEPM and Classical NEPM apps.
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.