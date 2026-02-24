Concord high schoolers publish children’s book on Colombian culture

The scent of fresh-pressed Colombian coffee and golden, fried buñuelos filled the air at Casa Blanca in Nashua on Sunday morning. But for the families dipping their cheese in hot chocolate, the real flavor of home wasn't just on the menu — it was in the pages of a new, bilingual children’s book published by two Concord high school students.

“A Journey to the Heart ” was written by Sofia Recchi and illustrated by Carolina Anttila. It tells the story of a girl named Luna who lives in the United States and travels to Colombia to visit her relatives.

Like Luna, Recchi comes from an international family with Colombian roots. She said she identifies with her character and drew inspiration from her own travels across the country to write about Luna’s journey.

“Luna says she realized that the same upbeat music and salsa rhythm were also part of her identity,” Recchi said in Spanish. “I think that is the most important sentence because it shows that, in the end, she doesn't have to live in Colombia to feel connected."

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Sofia Recchi, right, and Caroline Anttila, left, read their new book "A Journey to the Heart" on Sunday, 22 Feb., 2026 at Colombian restaurant Casa Blanca in Nashua.

Anttila, who illustrated the book, does not have Colombian roots, but said she learned a lot about the culture by making the illustrations and working with her best friend.

“It was a really fun, collaborative process,” she said. “[Sofia] definitely had to explain some of the Colombian parts to me, because I do not know much about that culture.”

Betsy Mejía was among the parents who brought their kids to listen. She’s originally from Medellín, Colombia, and she said she brought her kids to foster good reading habits and a connection to their heritage.

“My children were born and raised in this country,” she said in Spanish. “But I am Colombian, and through the food and the music, I believe that everything experienced at home is Colombia.”