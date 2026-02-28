Fresh Air Weekend: Kate Hudson and Stellan Skarsgård

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Kate Hudson on regret, rom-coms and finding a role that hits all the notes: Hudson always wanted to sing, but feared it would derail her acting career. Now she's up for an Oscar for her portrayal of a hairdresser who performs in a Neil Diamond tribute band in Song Sung Blue.

A new film follows Paul McCartney's 2nd act after The Beatles' breakup: While previous documentaries captured the frenzy of Beatlemania, Man on the Run focuses on McCartney in the years between the band's breakup and John Lennon's death.

Actor Stellan Skarsgård doesn't believe in bad guys: Skarsgård plays a filmmaker struggling to connect with his two grown daughters in Sentimental Value. As the father of eight, the Swedish actor says he understands the tension his character faces.

