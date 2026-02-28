'Illegal and unconstitutional': Mass. congresspeople decry attack on Iran

As U.S. attacks on Iran unfolded Saturday morning, Massachusetts' U.S. Senators and congresspeople emphatically condemned President Trump's decision to use military force.

"Trump's military attack on Iran is illegal and unconstitutional," Senator Ed Markey said in a statement. "It was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. Trump's illegal actions raise the threat of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and civilians in the region.

Markey also noted that today's attacks call into question the Trump Administration's claims the Iran's nuclear capabilities were "obliterated" in a prior attack last year, a point also made by Rep. Lori Trahan.

"I'm praying for the safety of our servicemembers in the region who have been placed in harm's way yet again and for their families who have already borne enormous sacrifice," Trahan said in a statement.

"Like all Americans, they were told just 10 months ago — when Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear sites — that Iran's nuclear capability was set back years as a result. Now, we're being told something altogether different: that those strikes failed, and that Iran may be more dangerous than ever."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who sits on the Senate Armed Services committee, called for the Senate to come back into session immediately to vote on a War Powers Resolution that would permit or bar the continuing use of force against Iran. She, too, said Trump is making an end run around the Constitution.

"Donald Trump's single-handedly starting another war with Iran is dangerous and illegal," Warren said in a statement. "'America first' doesn't mean dragging the United States into another forever war built on lies while ignoring the needs of Americans here at home. The Constitution is clear: Only Congress can declare war."

Rep. Seth Moulton, a former Marine who served in the U.S.'s second war in Iraq, drew a parallel between that conflict and today's attacks.

"The two basic problems with [President George W.] Bush's War in Iraq were that it was based on a lie and there was no plan for what comes next," Moulton said in a statement. "It's hard to argue both are not true today.

"WMD in Iraq was a lie. 'Obliterating' Iran's nuclear facilities was a lie. The troops have to be wondering today, 'What lies are we being told now?' When you're asked to risk your life for something, the most fundamental thing you want is the truth."

This story will be updated.



Copyright 2026 GBH News Boston