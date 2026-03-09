Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus reacts to latest news out of Iran

Monday marks 10 days of the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named as Iran’s next supreme leader, after his father was killed in early U.S.-Israeli strikes. And over the weekend, President Trump told reporters Iran was to blame for the strike, which killed 175 people at a girls’ school in Iran, despite video evidence showing a U.S. Tomahawk missile landing near the school.

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young to offer his thoughts on the latest news out of Iran.

