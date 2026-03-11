ICE enforcement action leads to multi-car crash, standoff at South Burlington building

Law enforcement agents have assembled outside a South Burlington building in search of a suspect who fled an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation this morning that led to a multi-vehicle accident on a busy road.

Dozens of protesters have amassed at the Dorset Street scene, as federal law enforcement await a criminal arrest warrant for the suspect, according to South Burlington police.

South Burlington police said they were not made aware of the initial ICE operation, but are now on the scene to both protect federal agents and “take all necessary steps to ensure that the public can protest peacefully.”

The incident in Vermont’s second largest city started when ICE agents sought to arrest a man related to an immigration administrative warrant.

Around 7:30 a.m., South Burlington police say they received a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles on Dorset Street.

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle with “extensive damage,” in the northbound lane, a second damaged vehicle in the southbound lane, and two damaged vehicles in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

ICE agents attempted to arrest a person “associated” with a Dorset Street building near the scene, police said, when the person drove off. ICE agents attempted to box in the vehicle, resulting in damage to several ICE vehicles, police said.

As the vehicle fled, it collided with another vehicle. The suspect then abandoned their car in the northbound lane and ran away.

Barbara Prine of Vermont Legal Aid was on scene Wednesday morning. The organization runs a program that helps undocumented parents make legal plans for guardianship of their children with the ultimate goal of reunification. Prine told Vermont Public she’d been told that a child inside the Dorset Street building is in that program.

Derek Brouwer / Vermont Public People gather in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Dorset Street in South Burlington on Wednesday, March 11.

South Burlington police said they had been unaware of ICE’s actions until the crash investigation.

“However, the South Burlington Police Department has the responsibility to ensure the safety of all and will take appropriate action if agents are assaulted,” police said in a press release. “Additionally, the department will take all necessary steps to ensure that the public can protest peacefully, while also maintaining the private property rights of residents.”

This story will be updated.