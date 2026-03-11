Voters in Epping and across NH approve wastewater funding

Voters in Epping approved a $38 million bond to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment facility.

The vote will allow the town to make necessary upgrades after their plant released millions of gallons of sewage into the Lamprey River over the last few years.

Epping’s plan, which passed by 28 votes, will raise property taxes by hundreds of dollars for every household to fund the wastewater system upgrade.

But chief wastewater operator Bruce Bain says he’s relieved that more than 60% of Epping’s voters decided to support the work.

“We’re all excited to turn the page,” he said.

Epping will still have to operate their wastewater plant as-is this year, until they can do the construction that’s required to ensure it can avoid breakdowns that would cause sewage to flow into the river.

But, town manager Jake Roger said, the approval of funding has eased worry over major fines from regulators.

“And if something does happen, we can plead to regulators that there is an end in sight,” he said. “We've taken every step and we're out to bid. You know, it does make us look a lot better.”