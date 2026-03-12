After 2 police shootings, Hartford community makes demands of mayor and chief

Following two recent fatal police shootings of Black men experiencing mental health crises, Hartford community leaders are issuing demands of Mayor Arunan Arulampalam and Police Chief James Rovella.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of community members gathered at the corner of Blue Hills Avenue and Euclid Street, steps from where Officer Joseph Magnano opened fire on 55-year-old Steven “Stevie” Jones on Feb. 27.

“The pain our community has felt over the last two weeks is telling us clearly that our city is in need of care, accountability and repair,” said Rev. A.J. Johnson, pastor at Urban Hope Refuge Church and organizer with the North Hartford Public Safety Coalition.

“We are not here to inflame the situation – we are here because silence will not heal the wound,” Johnson said.

On Feb. 19, eight days before Magnano shot Jones, Officer Alexander Clifford shot and killed 53-year-old Everard Walker inside Walker’s Capitol Avenue home. In each case, the victim’s family had called for medical assistance regarding their relative’s mental health, not police. In each instance, the victim was holding a knife at the time police opened fire.

Kenneth Green, a former Hartford state representative and licensed clinical social worker, said Hartford’s Black community has “issues of trust with the police department” owing to intergenerational and racial trauma.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Ken Green, a lifelong resident of Hartford and licensed clinical social worker addresses attendees.

“We don’t feel respected a number of times when we are encountering law enforcement in our community,” Green said. “Communities need to know that when someone calls for help, the response will be compassionate, professional and focused on care.”

The demands

The Rev. Tracy Johnson Russell of St. Monica’s Episcopal Church read five demands for city and state officials.

The first demand was for the mayor and police chief to hold a public briefing and take community questions within seven days.

“We understand that this matter is currently under investigation and there may not be much that can be said that will immediately ease the tension in our community,” Johnson Russell said. “However, hearing what is being worked on, what conversations are happening, and what steps are being discussed would go a long, long way toward helping residents feel heard.”

Secondly, the group called for the termination of officers Magnano and Clifford, “as part of restoring accountability and trust.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Reverend Tracy Johnson Russell, rector of St. Monica's Episcopal Church in Hartford, pauses after speaking.

Third, Johnson Russell demanded the state Office of Inspector General complete its investigations into the Walker and Jones shootings within six months.

The final two demands were for the full and permanent funding of municipal mental health crisis response teams and the full activation of a robust police accountability review board for the city of Hartford.

“These demands reflect what residents across our neighborhoods are saying,” Johnson Russell said. “All of us – the people of Hartford – we deserve transparency, accountability, and leadership willing to do – willing to do what? – the right thing.”

Johnson, of Urban Hope Refuge Church, said he was committed to attaining all five goals.

“We will get the results that we’re looking for,” he said.

City Hall responds

In a statement, Mayor Arulampalam did not commit to meeting the demands for a public briefing, the officers’ firings, or the police review board.

“I hear the concerns raised by our community and share their goal of building a city where every neighbor feels safe,” Arulampalam said. “My administration is committed to safety, transparency, and accountability — and in that spirit we will ensure that information about the ongoing investigation is shared with the public as swiftly as possible.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Kamora Herrington said at the press conference, “Please understand that our righteous fight is a fight coming from love,” said Herrington, “I might get in your face. I might call you everything but a Child of God, but it's with love. We are here together to do this together. We need unity, unity, not just among residents, not just among those who look like us and think like us and live like us, but between our community and those entrusted with leadership, either through the ballot or important appointment or your job.”

“We also know that mental health professionals are essential partners in public safety, and I remain focused on ensuring these vital services are sustainably funded and fully integrated into our emergency response framework,” his statement continued. “I will continue to engage directly with community leaders to ensure Hartford’s approach to safety is always rooted in trust and lasting accountability.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the state Office of Inspector General said the office was “committed to conducting a thorough, comprehensive, and impartial investigation.”

“As with all matters under its review, the Office will work diligently to gather all relevant facts and ensure the final report reflects a complete and accurate account of the events,” the statement continued. “The investigation will be completed as expeditiously as possible, consistent with the careful and methodical approach required for this work.”

The Hartford Police Department did not return multiple requests for comment.

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.

