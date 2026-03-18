‘Like the Mariana Trench’: Potholes are bad this year. Here’s why.

Chris Leo was on his way home from dinner, driving along Spruce Street in Manchester, when several cavernous holes appeared. There was no way out but through.

“Think of a black abyss, like a black hole, and then double it, is basically the deepness of these potholes,” Leo said. “It was like the Mariana Trench.”

In one of those immense craters, he lost a tire. His friends helped him replace it with a donut and make his way to safety. But, he said, the experience was frustrating. This season’s potholes are the worst he’s seen.

“It’s probably one of the worst winters we’ve had in years, so I can’t say 100% that it’s the city’s fault,” he said. “But I know that pothole has been reported multiple times.”

Leo’s experience isn’t unique. This winter had all the ingredients for epic potholes: bitter cold, warm spells and wet weather. There are hundreds of reports of potholes in Manchester alone that haven’t yet been resolved.

Public works departments in Manchester and other communities did not return several requests for comment, possibly consumed by the work of filling those potholes (even Mayor Jay Ruais was drafted to help). But officials have shared messages online, warning residents about this year’s particularly intense pavement issues.

Gary Stanley, who owns and operates the pothole repair business Mr. Pothole, says he’s worked on at least double the number of potholes this year than he has in past years.

“All these potholes, believe it or not, they start with one small, tiny crack,” he said. “Such is life, is it not?”

When water enters the road through a crack, it filters into the ground underneath the pavement. Then it freezes over the winter, lifting up the surface of the pavement. Once the ice melts, a void appears – a chasm for the pavement to sink into as traffic strains the broken road.

The freeze-thaw conditions that make a pothole season particularly bad seem to be happening more often, Stanley said.

“It’s due to climate change, is what’s happening,” he said. “It’s such unusual weather patterns.”

Climate change is increasing precipitation in New England and fueling the warm weather that can thaw ice. That exacerbates pothole challenges , according to University of New Hampshire research. To build resilience, researchers say towns could build thicker roads, and pavement that might withstand moisture more effectively.

For this spring, as potholes pop up day after day, Stanley says the only option until the weather consistently stays warm is a temporary patch. Asphalt plants close down during the winter, and permanent repairs must wait until the ground fully thaws.

“That temporary filling could last a day, a month, or a year, depending on the weather conditions,” he said.

So, what advice does Mr. Pothole have to survive the season?

Take it slow, know the roads, and avoid driving on damaged pavement, if you can.